It's white and windy all around. A gigantic figure emerges from behind the snow curtain and hits the road. It passes towns, villages, houses, to land on top of a hill, next to spiders, saints and bumper cars. FIGURE is a surreal tale about creating myths, about religious kitsch, and about the desire for greatness. Who is our protagonist? The world's largest sacral miniature park resident. A gigantic contradiction.