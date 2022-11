Not Available

A mimic can disguise itself as the environment, confusing its boundaries with space, or as another thing, animate or inanimate: a stick, a leaf, the eyes of a predator, or as the mimic itself, dead. In day-for-night blue and hunting camera night vision, darkness is replicated and punctured. Looking finds bodies in the dark, at the threshold of intimacy and trespass. Objects, surfaces, spaces become evidentiary and deceptive in a subjectless portrait of mourning.