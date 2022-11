Not Available

Figures of Speech is a feature-length documentary that follows a group of high school students from all over the country as they vie for glory in the little-known world of competitive acting, otherwise known as Speech or Forensics. It is a coming-of-age story wrapped inside a quirky sub-culture competition doc, that will remind you what it feels like to be on the edge of adulthood, fighting to become whoever it is you’re meant to be.