Figuring Out the Fingerboard: A Flatpicker's Guide To Improvising

Steve Kaufman has developed an amazing system that clears up the mystery and teaches you the notes, scales and chord shapes youll need to play fluidly and confidently anywhere on the neck. Anyone can learn Steves system. Starting by picking out well-known fiddle tunes in their simplest form, Steve shows you how to find the notes and develop a melodic sense. He then teaches you how to find movable chord forms in different positions on the fingerboard. Finally, youll learn the famous "CAGED" system, enabling you to understand and play scales and melodies in all positions up the neck. Throughout this easy-to-use course, Steve imparts a wealth of practical wisdom, advice and encouragement. He provides you with all the tools youll need to develop a depth of knowledge and understanding of your guitar that will show itself in sparkling and creative solos.