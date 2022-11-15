Figuring Out the Fingerboard: A Flatpicker's Guide To Improvising

Steve Kaufman has developed an amazing system that clears up the mystery and teaches you the notes, scales and chord shapes youll need to play fluidly and confidently anywhere on the neck. Anyone can learn Steves system. Starting by picking out well-known fiddle tunes in their simplest form, Steve shows you how to find the notes and develop a melodic sense. He then teaches you how to find movable chord forms in different positions on the fingerboard. Finally, youll learn the famous "CAGED" system, enabling you to understand and play scales and melodies in all positions up the neck. Throughout this easy-to-use course, Steve imparts a wealth of practical wisdom, advice and encouragement. He provides you with all the tools youll need to develop a depth of knowledge and understanding of your guitar that will show itself in sparkling and creative solos.
