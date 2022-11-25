Фіксація пріоритетів

Not Available

Squat32 is a modern Peter Pan story of searching one`s way to adulthood, and finding own style and talents. Lisa works as a photographer in the Passport Center. One day she comes across a commune of free and talented dreamers’ artists, dancers, musicians, who are squatting in half-ruined desolate house. An eighty-year-old Faina is the only legal resident of the house and the sole obstacle for the developer who plans demolish the whole block including the SquatHouse. Lisa is mesmerized by the energy, freedom and creativity of the commune. They fight for their way of living, create and change the world around them. Lisa herself changes, she begins to search for her place in the world, develops her vision and style. Thanks to Squat32 Lisa’s work as a photographer is noticed and her world and possibilities widen.