Filemon Mamon is a high school student who desires two things, to win the heart of the girl he loves and to be the lead in a musical play about his Philippine hero Andres Bonifacio. But, he has a big problem -- his weight. His out of work father and his OFW mother leave him to adhere to the guidance of his grandmother who loves to cook and who loves to remind him that "to be fat is to be healthy, and to be healthy is to be fat". Is stardom only for the skinny? Through song and dance, Filemon discovers himself by overcoming the realities of life. He may not look the part, but Filemon learns about heroism in the most unexpected way. He becomes the hero not only to his family and friends, but also to himself.