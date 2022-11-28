Not Available

If it were necessary to describe the history of independent rock music in Russia in one word, then this word would be Gorbushka. Humpback is a password that has not needed explanation for more than 30 years. This is the Feelee music company, a celebration of the open-air free industry and a true portal to world music, ranging from nick cave and Coil to Sonic Youth and Rage Against the Machine. The film, based on archival footage and eyewitness accounts, tells how Feelee has come a long way, changing with the country and changing the country, and as a result has taken its special place in Russian culture.