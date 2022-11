Not Available

Reality TV show "I Am Filial" has taken Singapore by storm with its $1-million prize money for the most filial contestant. The TV show is the brainchild of producer and host, Millionaire Liu. The three finalists are Woo Yishuang, Yoona Zhuang and Peh Ah Beng, each with very different backgrounds and agenda for participating in the show. How much is filial piety worth? Can money buy filial piety?