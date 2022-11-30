Not Available

Tensions rise among 3 siblings - Juliette, Lucien and Margot - during a road trip from Abu Dhabi to the empty quarter of the U.A. E. They have come from France to explore the world of their recently deceased father, a scientist who worked in the U.A.E. a few months each year. In the oasis town of Liwa, they discover the beautiful Noor, the father's assistant, who unveils a father they barely recognize and reveals her knowledge of seminal moments in each of their lives. This reassures and unsettles them, serving finally to bind them closer together.