In 2019 a delirious inventor is struggling to get A’s in his Junior. Over twelve LSD and Spicebag fuelled nights, Filip conceives an idea unsought of in the present. An indestructible nanowire threaded through aerospace to pick up frequencies from around the world; land, air or sea. His genius comes at a cost as his teacher Flemmy and the KGB draw nearer to use his divine device for war.