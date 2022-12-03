Not Available

Abandoning any figurative reference, Veronesi realizes a true "abstract" film, constructed through the rhythmic succession of splashes of color, circles, lines, scribbles, large and small dots. Once the camera is finally put down, the artist works directly on the film, painting it by hand with tiny brushes. The starting point is the rhythm of Stravinskij's Histoire du soldat ; the arithmetic progression of the sequences, ordered according to Leonardo Fibonacci's scale of numbers, is no longer appreciable today due to the loss of some frames.