The documentary-feature film, featuring amateur players and showing the life of three sisters in its simple dull flow of events, has grown to be the symbol of the Budapest School. The Kertész-girls live in a little apartment in a block of flats in Budapest with their parents. At the beginning of the film, each talks about her dream-future. They would like to have glass-walled rooms, well-to-do husbands, apartments in the greens, dogs, travelling, smiling children, social life.