FILM QUARTET / POLYFRAME is conceived as a small cinematographic bomb attempting to question the established definition of frame as the minimum unit of (cinematographic) time by dynamiting it in four fragments. A step further in the so-called sub-genre practice of found footage film – recycled material – is also put forward for consideration in this project. The appropriationism applied in this work makes use of material found in Hollywood cinema (Singin’in the rain, Stanley Donen & Gene Kelly, 1952); Pink Panther; Buster Keaton; etc., the first avant-garde period (Un chien andalou, Luis Buñuel & Salvador Dalí, 1929) and American experimental film (Wavelength, Michael Snow, 1966-1967). Such method makes possible, therefore, to maintain image ecology while it provides an analysis of the history of cinema. — AP