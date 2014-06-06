Filmistaan

2014

Sunny is struggling to make a living in the Bollywood industry. He takes a job as assistant director (the operative word being assistant) for an American documentary filmmaking team, but during filming in the Indian Rajasthan province he is kidnapped by Pakistani terrorists – and detained in a small village in Pakistan. The situation is delicate, but the villagers share Sunny's passion for Bollywood film, and little by little the hostage and the guardians come to understand each other. Eventually, Sunny lays a plan to escape with the help of the villagers.