Filmriss - The Blackout

A rag tag band of idiots on the verge of signing a recording contract is sandbagged by their lead singer, Chas Knopfler, into throwing the mother of all parties the night before they embark on a world tour. Eddie Mesmer, the rhythm guitarist, awakens to find his drummer, Toss Dunbar, hanging from a tree like a scarecrow, and the house completely destroyed. Eddie and Toss quickly realize that A: they can't remember anything and B: there's a dead guy in the pool. Now, they have to figure out what happened the night before or their Rock and Roll dream is over.