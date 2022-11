Not Available

Bob Branaman, most known for his painting, has been working with an 8mm camera for years, has produced a dozen films or so, which he rather simply and beautifully refuses to name, all involving multiple super-impositions (all created camera-wise) with much flash frame happening (or what he would, if he created them editing-wise, call extremely rapid cutting) and of a natural Baroque-musical tempo and which created for me a whole new sense of film collage.