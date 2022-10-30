Films to Keep You Awake: A Real Friend

Not Available

The lonely Estrella is an intelligent teenager and good student but is outcast in school. She spends most of her time alone in school or at home, reading horror books or watching horror movies, while her widow mother Angela works as a nurse in a hospital. Her favorite author is Stephen King and her only friends are Leatherface and Vampire. Angela has an unresolved trauma and has kink sex with strangers in the hospital or with the gatekeeper of her building. When a detective meets Angela and tells her that a man that raped her had not died as she thought, the frightening Angela gets Estrella at the bus stop and once at home she prepares a pizza for them. However, Estrella invites her friend Vampire to join them, and when Angela sees her daughter's friend, she feels scary, haunted by her past.