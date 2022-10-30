Filmstar Fish: Struggle For Survival

Not Available

The Academy Award-winning animated movie “Finding Nemo” was a financial blockbuster. Ironically, the movie’s message of conservation has been swamped. Now everyone wants their own Nemo, with soaring demand driving a hugely profitable tropical fish industry. Twenty million clownfish, worth $ 500 million will be taken from the wild this year. Featuring all new HD footage of the lives of these fascinating creatures, this new documentary investigates the impact the movie has had on their survival.