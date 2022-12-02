Not Available

When two men are magnetically drawn together, nothing matters except getting off. It doesn't matter where, when, or how -- it's all about hard dicks penetrating tight holes and wet mouths right now. Steve Cruz's 'Filthy Fucks' displays just that in four slamming, sweaty, blue-collar pairs of studs displaying their filthiest fucking just for you. Dark and rugged Abraham Al Malek takes charge of blond muscle stud Johnny V, and delivers a deep pounding. Shawn Wolfe and Mike De Marko are two otters who can't get enough of each other, and Shawn literally rips off Mike's jeans to fuck his hole. Sean Zevran takes charge of Abraham Al Malek's hole in a sweaty, suck-happy fuck. David Benjamin takes on Austin Chandler's enormous man meat, but is still eager turn the tables and pound Austin's hole too. These horny exhibitionists look you right in the eye and tell you just how good it feels, so don't be shy -- join in the dirty decadence with these 'Filthy Fucks.