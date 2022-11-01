Not Available

Filthy Rich

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Filmmaker Mark Crupi explores the world of fundraising in Palm Beach in his documentary Filthy Rich, in which he visits a number of gala parties, offers a look at the lavish finery and gourmet food (one expert estimates $150,000 was spent on a party that raised $200,000), and then attempts to persuade some of Palm Beach's most generous hosts to hold a benefit for a homeless shelter in the West Palm Beach, one of the state's poorest towns -- and discovers not many are interested in the idea.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images