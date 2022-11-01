Not Available

Filmmaker Mark Crupi explores the world of fundraising in Palm Beach in his documentary Filthy Rich, in which he visits a number of gala parties, offers a look at the lavish finery and gourmet food (one expert estimates $150,000 was spent on a party that raised $200,000), and then attempts to persuade some of Palm Beach's most generous hosts to hold a benefit for a homeless shelter in the West Palm Beach, one of the state's poorest towns -- and discovers not many are interested in the idea.