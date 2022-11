Not Available

Marcelo and Márcia, a successful couple, have different social backgrounds. She's always been rich and attached to tradition, while her husband hasn't. One day he leaves for another city, Angra dos Reis, where he meets two girls, Lena and Tânia. Marcelo and Lena get involved, while Tânia is jealous. One night the three go to a party, where a tragic accident happens.