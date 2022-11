Not Available

Edouard, unemployed computer technician, invites Diana, a young student from England, to spend a weekend in the Noire Mountain. At dusk, they arrive at Gilbert’s place. A former 60’s activist who lives in the forest, Gilbert has decided to drop everything and to offer Edouard his house. Edouard accepts the offer, tries to convince Diana to stay, and discovers that, perhaps, Gilbert is his father…