Not Available

Final con foto

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In the small towns of the Argentine pampas, the quadreras, horse races over short distances, continue to be a passion. In Saladillo, Buenos Aires province, Pablo, a photographer for the local newspaper, with a degree in personnel compression, knows that after 57 years it will not be easy to find a job. His survival and that of his family now depend on the rain not causing the cancellation of a square, since with an ingenious artisan photo-finish system, he is responsible for the final verdict of an arrival, which avoid arguments and conflicts.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images