Final con foto

In the small towns of the Argentine pampas, the quadreras, horse races over short distances, continue to be a passion. In Saladillo, Buenos Aires province, Pablo, a photographer for the local newspaper, with a degree in personnel compression, knows that after 57 years it will not be easy to find a job. His survival and that of his family now depend on the rain not causing the cancellation of a square, since with an ingenious artisan photo-finish system, he is responsible for the final verdict of an arrival, which avoid arguments and conflicts.