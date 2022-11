Not Available

Twice before, actors were killed while rehearsing the doomed play, "The Battle of Taft." The actors at the Cobbleville Playhouse in New York figure this show would give them tremendous publicity. What they don't realize is that the main character, British spy Ethan Carver wants to tell his own story. One by one, the actors fall prey to the vicious Ethan's deadly wrath until the last survivors are forced to face him. Can anyone stop this maniac before it's too late?