Terror returns to the small town of Taft, Massachusetts in this exciting new chapter of the Final Curtain saga. It's been a year since the massacre in Cobbleville and the mad killer has disappeared without a trace. Now, a local fraternity has come to challenge the legend of Ethan Carver. One by one, they meet their fate as the killer strikes out from the darkness. Who will survive in this terrifying new sequel as Ethan takes back Taft and the true horror of Hell Week begins.