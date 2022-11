Not Available

The Haunted Trail is getting ready to open. Several employees are working busily to get it ready to scare their customers for Halloween. But one disgruntled employee has made a connection to a centuries old terror. British spy Ethan Carver killed several people in his day. And now, his day has come again. Ethan has returned to take his revenge in this terrifying sequel. As each of the park employees meets his doom, Ethan grows stronger and prepares for the final confrontation.