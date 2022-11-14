Final Curtain: Part 6 - The Terror Returns

Not Available

Terror night isn't over yet. A fired employee comes back to kill. Several people were murdered earlier when the haunted park opened. Now, while the police and managers are trying desperately to evacuate the park, the killer retreats deeper into the woods where a dozen actors are trapped on the haunted trail. These unsuspecting actors are about to spend the most terrifying night of their lives. Before the terror ends, the mad killer will send his new victims to their doom. Can anyone stop him this time?