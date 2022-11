Not Available

The Battle of the Brains competition has come to New York, including students from Rocktown High, the site of a massacre one year before. Ethan Carver has also come to the city and is continuing his murderous rampage. one by one, the contestants fall prey to Ethan as he slices his way through the Big Apple. As the students and those in charge of the competition disappear, one young couple must find the courage to face off against Ethan in his bloodiest massacre yet.