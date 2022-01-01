1990

Underneath this nice sleazy-looking box art that has absolutely nothing to do with the films, comes this cool & bizarre little Horror/Thriller anthology thingy called Final Destinations, featuring 4 different macabre tales with “the road” being a general theme, as they all have some driving or vehicles involved in the stories. Playing out like the Twilight Zone or a “Tales From... “ with plenty of black humor in the mix, they're all actually pretty interesting and quite well-made considering the small budgets I imagine the filmmakers were working with.