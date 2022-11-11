Not Available

Inspired by Abbas Kiarostami’s Shirin and the notes of Robert Bresson, Final Draft is an experimental feature and elemental framework that consists of a single, untouched 1hr 48min static shot of an author finalizing their newest screenplay. The experiment is an attempt to capture the initial steps of Bresson’s note that the, “…movie is born first in my head, dies on paper.” Focusing on this transference from mind to page, does a new narrative then take shape? Although the frame and its subject rarely change, there are multiple characters, locations, and sounds that inhabit the space. Are these scrambled hints, projections, and mumblings enough to retain the audience? Or does it merely serve as the base form of the medium – a series of seismic revelations and sensations that quickly and quietly overcome the body and mind, then explored, and sometimes even abandoned, yet nonetheless, either by the eyes, the mouth, or the entire body, are performed by the author in some way.