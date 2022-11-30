FINAL FANTASY XIV Documentary

Not Available

In this three-part series, NoClip tells the story of how the 1.0 version of FINAL FANTASY 14 came to be. How FINAL FANTASY 11 inspired its design, the ways in which the game fell short and how Square-Enix and the development team reacted to its failure. In the second part, they talk to the team at Square Enix about the incredible decision to spend over a year patching the 1.0 version of the game, only to destroy it. Forever. In the third and final part of this series, they rejoin the team at the launch of A Realm Reborn and take a look at how the events of 1.0 have echoed through time, even as the realm of Eorzea moves on.