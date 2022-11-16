Not Available

Three desperate film students resort to extreme measures for a chance at fame in the low-budget Hong Kong indie Final Project, directed by young filmmaker Eric Lam. On his 23rd birthday, film student Kane (Vincent Luk) vowed that he must surpass Orson Welles, who directed Citizen Kane at age 26. However, try as he might, all his efforts have been in vain. Just as he is reaching a dead end, he learns that four famous local directors will be coming to his school. He recruits three classmates – aspiring internet celebrity Fai (Kitson Sham), Muay Thai practitioner Ma Yong (Lee Wan Fung) and clueless actress Queenie – to join his graduation film project, a REC-style pseudo-documentary about abducting and killing the directors. Kane, Fai and Ma Yong pose as staff to get to the directors, but things don't go as planned and the film soon spirals out of control.