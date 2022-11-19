Finally, the Sea

Not Available

Tony is a Cuban-American Metals trader. One sunny morning, while fishing off Key West-Florida, he finds the wreck of a makeshift raft floating close to the beach. The rafters names were carved on the wood of the boat (Pablo and Mariana). Tony travels to Cuba to find the Family of the rafters to tell them what he had found. This journey also becomes a discovery of his own Cuban roots. Tony finds the family and, shocked and surprised, finds the beautiful Mariana whom he presumed had died at sea, and she awakens in him his true destiny.