Fındıklar Kırılırken

Vahide is a 29 year-old woman. She finished the university scarcely after she spends years by loitering and vagrancy. After she puts an end to the painful relationship between herself and Tuncay, she goes to the village of her father. The village is in Trabzon, Arsin. She stays at her aunt’s house there. Vahide thinks village life is boring. But in time she discovers that it is not the same as it looks like and people in the village find something to cling to life and make their life more exciting. Some day Vahide gets involved to her cousin’s story by chance and starts to chase her. Thus she gets a purpose in village life and feels excited. On one hand she queries her feelings about Saliha; on the other hand she starts to admire her adventures…