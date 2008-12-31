2008

Finding Bliss

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 31st, 2008

Studio

North by Northwest Entertainment

Jody Balaban, an aspiring filmmaker, is fresh to L.A. with New York film school accolades and the dream of making her movie. Unable to get a job where she can use the skills she so finely honed, Jody must edit adult entertainment to make ends meet. The uncompromising desire to make her movie, leads Jody to secretly film in the porn studio facilities at night - until she is caught in the act.

Cast

Matthew DavisJeff Drake
Denise RichardsLaura
Jamie KennedyRichard 'Dick' Harder
Tim BagleyAlan Balaban
DonnaMarie ReccoKathleen
Kristen JohnstonIrene Fox

