Finding Buck McHenry

Jason (Michael Schiffman) is an 11-year-old with a passion for baseball, and one big problem -- he has been cut from his Little League Team. Now he wants to start a team of his own, but if he is to do so, he needs a coach. So he turns to the man who loves baseball as much as he does: Mack Henry (Ossie Davis), the school's custodian. The fountain of knowledge that can be seen through Mack's coaching, however, leads Jason to suspect that he may actually be Buck McHenry, ex-Negro League star.