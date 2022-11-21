Not Available

Finding Cajun presents a critical and historically informed perspective on the origin and evolution of Cajun identity. We see how Cajuns compare to the present-day Acadians in maritime Canada, a community that is supposedly at the historical root of Cajun ethnicity. Through interviews with leading experts filmed on site in Louisiana, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, the film examines the diversity and complexity of South Louisiana’s French- and Creole-speaking communities, showing how Americanization, racism, and language shift have reshaped the cultural landscape of Louisiana.