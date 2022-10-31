Finding Dead End

Not Available

In 1985 Emerson Bixby, son of well known science fiction writer Jerome Bixby, went into production on an independent film titled "Dead End" (also known to some as "Zombietown"). Emerson's insistence on the realism of the movie led to the use of real animal organs and animal blood, making many of the crew sick and uncomfortable. Though the production was mired with problems, it has been reported as completed. Never releasing an official version, the film got traded in the 1980's between tape traders in the back of Fangoria magazine and at flea markets. There are many reports of people who have claimed to either have seen the movie or owned a copy in the past, but can never provide a copy of the film. Emerson Bixby has was quoted as saying he would pay $10,000 for any copy, in any format, of the film as his negatives were lost years ago and he never kept a copy of the film.