Finding Family

This documentary tells the true-life story of Oggi Tomic, born in Sarajevo but now living in Cambridge. He co-rote and co-directed the film. He was born in 1985 with water on the brain and given only months to live, abandoned by his mother and brought up in a series of Bosnian orphanages during the bitter Yugoslav civil wars. Finally as a teenager he made his way to the UK and a new life. In 2012 he returned to meet his long-lost biological family - and had to grapple with the fact that they are Serbs, and that some of them were among the enemy army that shelled and sniped at during the 1,300 days of the siege of Sarajevo which began 20 years ago