FINDING JACK CHARLTON is the definitive portrait of an extraordinary man; an English World Cup winning legend, who became an Irish hero. Directed by Gabriel Clarke (Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager; Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans) and Pete Thomas (Take His Legs), and shot on location in Ireland and England, the film also details Jack's previously undocumented life with dementia. The documentary features key characters from throughout Jack's career, including major figures in football, music, film, politics, and, for the first time, Jack's family. These personal perspectives, along with previously unseen archive, are an intimate window into Jack's charismatic personality, his managerial philosophy and offer a new level of understanding into FINDING JACK CHARLTON.