Finding John Christmas

2003

When a photojournalist (David Cubitt) photographs a mysterious stranger performing an act of bravery, the act quickly becomes headline news and the town dubs the stranger "John Christmas". After seeing the photo, Kathleen McAllister (Valerie Bertinelli) becomes convinced that the mysterious stranger is in fact her long-lost brother Hank (William Russ). With the town's help, Kathleen and Noah set about to find the stranger's true identity with the help Max (Peter Falk), a Christmas angel.