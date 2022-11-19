Finding Kind

Not Available

Lauren can still vividly recall the horrific experiences she went through with girls in middle school. She grew up well aware of the fact that females can be outright cruel to each other and the fact that society has done nothing to bring attention to the severity of this issue. If anything, society has glamorized, mocked and accepted the "mean girl" phenomenon. For the last ten years of her life she has wanted to change this phenomenon. Watch as Lauren and her best friend Molly combine their experiences and passion to uncover what is really going on within the "Girl World." The two girls packed their bags and traveled across America in a mini-van with both their mothers to interview hundreds of females around the country. The stories they found will shock you to your core. Watch as the girls embark on an emotional and revealing roller-coaster around the country, while finding kindness along the way.