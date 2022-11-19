Finding Lenny

Not Available

"Everything happens for a reason" - on his 50th birthday, Lenny Vincent is fired from his job as a sports writer for a daily newspaper, his wife of 19 years leaves him for a much younger man and he and his best friend Dave are caught in a gang heist at a restaurant. He ends up being hi-jacked by the gang and dumped in a rural village. Here he befriends the local chief and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime; helping to reunite the chief's warring sons, fighting a money grabbing property company from turning the chief's land into a golf course, coaching the village soccer team and ultimately.. finding himself!