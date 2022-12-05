Finding Llorona

Not Available

Sofia yearns to sing with the heartbreak voice of the ranchera singers she admires. One day, she receives an unexpected invitation to visit the mysterious "Paloma Negra" bar. There, she is shocked to see her favourite singer, Pieta, who had all but disappeared at the height of her career, singing to the sad souls in the bar. Sofia gathers her courage to sing for Pieta, only to be told that her voice is devoid of the suffering and heartbreak necessary to sing the songs. Determined to fill her voice with the necessary pain, she learns a hard, but valuable lesson about the reality of heartbreak.