Finding Me: Truth

Truth follows the loves, losses, fights, jealousies and broken hearts of a group of friends. It centers around the sweet, bright-eyed and emotionally vulnerable Faybien (RayMartell Moore). Comfortable with his gayness but saddled with self-esteem issues, Faybien's love life is put into an emotional spin when his ex, Lonnie, returns with an interest in reigniting their relationship. You'd think that he'd get a sympathetic ear from his friends, but they already have their own issues. Reggie's in love with bisexual, non-committal Greg; high-strung queen bee Amera is certain her boyfriend is cheating on her; and the always-meddling muscle queen Jay is busy confronting his rough trade boyfriend's girlfriend.