Finding Moksha

Not Available

This short experimental documentary follows two men in Varanasi, India, a woodcutter and a ceremonial haircutter as they go about their duties, preparing for a daily 3000-year-old Hindu cremation ceremony. Their lives exist in the shadows of processions of those passed on, cyclically making their way through the streets of Varanasi to the site where they are to be cremated. Through poetic editing and using minimal dialogue, this film offers a unique observational perspective on the Hindu experience of life and death.