Finding Mr. Destiny

A woman named Seo Ji-Woo (Im Soo-Jung) traveled to India and met her first true love Kim Jong-Ok. Since that time Ji-Woo can't forget her first love. She then turns the company "첫사랑 찾기 주식회사" - which means literally "Finding Your First True Love Company" to help track down Kim Jong-Ok. Han Gi-Joon (Gong Yoo) started "Finding Your First True Love Company" and he takes on Seo Ji-Woo is the company's first client. The pair travel all over Korea to find Seo Ji-Woo's first love and & in the process Han Gi-Joon falls in love with his first client ...