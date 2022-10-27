Finding Mr. Right

Not Available

Tang Wei plays Jiajia, a young woman in Beijing who lives a luxurious life provided by her wealthy boyfriend. When Jiajia got pregnant, she goes to the United States, hoping that the baby will be born an American citizen. While waiting for the baby’s arrival, Jiajia loses contact with her boyfriend and suddenly finds that she is unable to make end meets. At this point, she meets Frank, played by Wu Xiubo, who offers help and makes her think twice about who her Mr. Right really is.