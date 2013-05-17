2013

Finding Normal

  • Comedy
  • Family

Dr. Lisa Leland is a brilliant surgeon with absolutely no bedside manner. She is leaving her practice at UCLA Hospital to move to the Hamptons where she will join her boyfriend as a concierge doctor, treating the rich and famous. As she drives cross-country to her new life she hits a tractor in Normal, North Carolina and her BMW is wrecked. Dr. Leland is found guilty of speeding and ordered to do community service as a doctor in Normal, population 332. In a town with no wi-fi, no lattes and no credit cards, Lisa Leland begins to find herself and discovers what a meaningful life is all about.

Cast

Lou Beatty Jr.Doc Shelby
Dodie BrownDr. Maggie Parks
Trevor St. JohnLucas Craig
Mark IrvingsenLester Toole
Nina LeonHispanic Woman
Candace Cameron BureDr. Lisa Leland

