The men in FINDING OUR WAY range in age from twenty-seven to seventy-one and come from a variety of backgrounds: a writer, an insurance agent, a clergyman, and the owner of a dry cleaning store. They are heterosexual, gay, and bisexual. FINDING OUR WAY is a first step toward creating new role models and moving beyond the stereotypes surrounding male sexuality. The program helps men feel less afraid of closeness with other men and encourages both men and women to talk more openly about their sexuality.